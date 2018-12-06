‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Sequels Will Film Back-to-Back, Likely in 2020

0

For those who are ready for more Crazy Rich Asians, well, there will be something of a wait. The groundbreaking hit, which amassed nearly $238 million worldwide, was nominated for two major Golden Globes,Best Motion Picture Comedy, and Best Motion Picture Comedy Actress for star Constance Wu. But the movie’s exceptional cast — including Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Sonoya Mizuno, Awkwafina, and of course Michelle Yeoh — and have been in high demand since long before the Globes announcement, meaning that it’s been tricky to get everyone back for a sequel.

But the good news is there will be a sequel — two, in fact, based on author Kevin Kwan‘s follow-up novels China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems. According to the film’s producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, the sequels will film back-to-back because of talent availability. In addition to the great cast, one of the most key pieces is director Jon M. Chu, who is working on a film adaptation of In the Heights, meaning that he won’t be able to start prepping for a Crazy Rich Asians sequel shoot until 2020 (which is so far away).

According to Deadline, “The script is currently being worked on by Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli. By having fans wait a while upfront, ‘we’ll make it up to them on the back-end’ says Jacobson, ‘by shooting two films together.'”

Simpson told also told the publication that regarding the nominations, that “Audiences have been ready for a while, it’s corporate and the studios who are just waking up and this year has proved it. The fact that three best picture titles center around Black characters (Black Panther, If Beale Street Could Talk, and BlacKkKlansman) and another Asian characters reflects the sea of change we’re seeing.”