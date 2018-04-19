‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Teaser Trailer Introduces the “Prince William of Asia”

Facebook Messenger

Director Jon M. Chu‘s adaptation of Kevin Kwan‘s bestselling novel Crazy Rich Asians was teased in opulent fashion earlier today thanks to the first bit of footage released by Warner Bros. This teaser trailer is just the appetizer for the full reveal, which arrives on Monday, so hopefully it’ll hold you over.

In Crazy Rich Asians, New Yorker Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) takes a trip with her boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding) to a destination wedding in Singapore, only to discover some surprising secrets about him, his family, and her newfound rivals. You don’t get the full sense of the drama that awaits in this film, but the laughs are definitely on point.

Also starring Michelle YeohAwkwafina, Ken Jeong, Gemma ChanJimmy O. YangHarry Shum Jr., and Ronnie ChiengCrazy Rich Asians arrives in theaters on August 17th.

Check out the teaser for Crazy Rich Asians below and be sure to keep an eye out for the full trailer this coming Monday:

“Crazy Rich Asians” follows native New Yorker Rachel Chu (Wu) as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend, Nick Young (Golding), to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. Excited about visiting Asia for the first time but nervous about meeting Nick’s family, Rachel is unprepared to learn that Nick has neglected to mention a few key details about his life. It turns out that he is not only the scion of one of the country’s wealthiest families but also one of its most sought-after bachelors. Being on Nick’s arm puts a target on Rachel’s back, with jealous socialites and, worse, Nick’s own disapproving mother (Yeoh) taking aim. And it soon becomes clear that while money can’t buy love, it can definitely complicate things.

 

