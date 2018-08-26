Weekend Box Office: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Barely Drops in Second Weekend, Easily Tops ‘The Happytime Murders’

0

Though the August doldrums do beat, one film is simply too fabulous to sink to the level of its so-so competition: Crazy Rich Asians held firm in its second weekend, raking in another $25 million. Jon M. Chu‘s romantic comedy only saw a 5.7% drop-off from its $34 million debut weekend, a remarkable bit of consistency in a time when romcoms aren’t exactly a hot commodity at the box office. (Maybe things like inclusion and rich storytelling are? What a concept!)

Meanwhile, over in the land of felt and strings, The Happytime Murders had its stuffing blown apart in its premiere weekend. The hard-R comedy—starring Melissa McCarthy alongside some raunchy puppet creations from director Brian Henson—opened to a terrible $10 million, the worst in McCarthy’s career when the actress road the top of the bill. The film—which I must point out features numerous instances of a puppet ejaculating, so you probably know whether or not you’d like to see it—was branded a below average C- CinemaScore. (“Its A+ puppetry is held back by a D-level script,” writes our own Dave Trumbore in his review.)

Perhaps due in part to the lack of worthy newcomers besides Crazy Rich Asians—Global Road’s robot dog movie A.X.L. opened at #9 with $2.9 million—steady mainstays like Mission: Impossible – Fallout ($8 million), Disney’s Cristopher Robin ($6.4 million), and The Meg ($13 million) remained contenders weeks after their respective debuts. The Meg, in particular, enjoyed a healthy third weekend, blasting past the $100 million mark domestically. (Jon Turteltaub‘s massive shark movie already crossed the $300 million line worldwide last week.)

Check out the full weekend estimates below, and check back here next week to see if Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley can successfully bring August to a close with Operation FInale.