The Most Notable Wins From the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards: Pickle Rick to Tiffany Haddish

Game of Thrones and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story both emerged with the most hardware after the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys. HBO’s fantasy mega-hit took home seven wins, while Ryan Murphy‘s true-story take on the fashion icon’s murder ended the night with four.

Thrones notably took home the incredibly niche Fantasy and Sci-Fi Costumes category, as well as an Original Dramatic Score statue for composer Ramin Djawadi. The series also nabbed the awards for both Special Visual Effects and Stunt Coordination, unsurprising considering this was the season that an incredible CGI dragon set a bunch of stuntman on fire for real.

Fittingly, American Crime Story won the Contemporary Costumes category, along with wins in both Hairstyling and Makeup for a Limited Series.

Elsewhere, Netflix’s glammed-up pro wrestling comedy GLOW took home the prize for Stunt Coordination in a Comedy Series. The win for coordinator Shauna Duggins marks the first time ever that a woman topped the category.

In an interview earlier this year with the New Yorker, Donald Glover mentioned he told Katt Williams, “‘I’m going to try to get you an Emmy for [Atlanta].’ He said, ‘A’ight, we’ll see.'” I’ll be darned if Donald Glover didn’t call his shot, because Williams came out on top of the Guest Comedy Actor for his portrayal of Earn’s alligator-hoarding uncle in Atlanta. Over in the Guest Comedy Actress category, Tiffany Haddish won a well-earned statue for her hosting stint on Saturday Night Live.

The episode of Dan Harmon‘s stellar Rick and Morty featuring Pickle Rick—a phrase your least funny friend has said upward of 10,000 times—snagged the statue for Best Animated Program. In the most genuinely tragic news of the night, Megan Amram‘s Megan Wins an Emmy failed to win an Emmy, losing Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series to Christina Pickles (Break a Hip) and Outstanding Short-Form Comedy or Drama Series to James Corden’s Next James Corden.

Check out the full list of winners below. The top categories will be handed out on September 17.