‘Aquaman’ Screenwriter Will Beall to Pen Universal’s ‘The Creature From the Black Lagoon’ Reboot

Universal Pictures has recruited Aquaman screenwriter Will Beall to pen the script for their reboot of The Creature from the Black Lagoon, per Deadline. The swamp creature becomes the latest of the classic movie monsters that the studio has lined up to join their rapidly expanding modern monsters universe that launches this summer with the Tom Cruise vehicle The Mummy.

Fast and Furious’ Chris Morgan and Transformers’ Alex Kurtzman are overseeing the monsters universe, which is reimagining the classic Universal monsters in a modernized action horror franchise. The studio has hired writers for Van Helsing (Jon Spaihts), The Wolfman (Dave Callaham), and The Bride of Frankenstein (David Koepp), and will introduce Russell Crowe‘s Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde in The Mummy. There have also been reports that the studio is prepping The Invisible Man for Johnny Depp.

Kurtzman previously revealed a bit about how they’re approaching Creature from the Black Lagoon, teasing a massive on-location production.

Okay, well, Creature from the Black Lagoon. I want that to be in the jungle. Okay, we’re in the Amazon. Where do you want to shoot that, on the backlot or in the Amazon? No, we have to actually go there. Okay, if we go there what’s THAT going to…? Well, now you’re talking about a big movie. You know what I mean? And there’s underwater and there’s all the things that you would look for, for something like Creature.

That last sentence is interesting, because Beale definitely has some experience writing underwater action after tackling DC’s Aquaman solo film, which is a bit of a reaffirmation that the studio has big-scale underwater set-pieces planned for their lagoon creature. Beale is also working on the script for Chris Morgan’s The Legend of Conan remake and is currently writing and executive producing the CBS series Training Day.