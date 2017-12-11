‘Creed 2’ Lands Director Steven Caple Jr.; Stallone Sits Out This Round

0

Though Sylvester Stallone was previously reported as being onboard to direct MGM/Warner Bros.’ Creed 2, we now have word that Steven Caple Jr. (The Land) will be handling those duties. Stallone, who won a Golden Globe and earned an Oscar nomination for his role as Rocky Balboa in Ryan Coogler‘s Creed, will return to star alongside fighter Adonis Johnson, played by Michael B. Jordan. Caple will direct from a script by Stallone and Cheo Hodari Coker (Luke Cage).

Caple Jr. was apparently hand-picked by both Stallone and Jordan following the original Rocky’s discussions with studio execs and his ultimate decision not to return to the director’s chair. Plot details are still vague, especially with production not expected to start in Philadelphia until March 2018, but the sequel is expected to follow Adonis’ struggles with his new-found fame, family drama, and his journey to become a champion. Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) may factor into the story and may even return to the screen, if not the ring. Also returning for Creed 2, due out November 21, 2018 as of this writing, are Tessa Thompson as Bianca, and Coogler himself as an executive producer, though his deal has yet to close.

Here’s what Caple had to say about getting this opportunity, which will be his first major feature:

“It’s an honor to be a part of such an iconic franchise and to work with such great collaborators. Mike, Sly, and Tessa are extraordinarily talented and bring something special to today’s culture. I look forward to joining the family and continuing the precedent set by this franchise’s alumni of incredible filmmakers.”

Here’s a bit more from Stallone via his Instagram:

Big challenges come in all shapes and forms! Very cool announcement at noon!#brocklesnar #rockybalboa1976 A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Dec 11, 2017 at 11:05am PST

The character of Adonis Creed reflects this generation, and I believe it is important to have a director who is part of it , that is why I think we are Lucky to have Stephen Caple ,Jr A wonderful new talent take over The directorial chores and make the story as relatable as possible… He and Michael B Jordon will deliver a knockout! A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Dec 11, 2017 at 12:05pm PST

Jordan let his own excitement be known over Twitter:

Excited for Coogler to hand over the reins to Steven Caple, Jr. – our director for Creed 2! Can’t wait to bring you guys the next chapter of our story … coming at you November 2018. #Creed2 — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) December 11, 2017

For more on Creed 2, be sure to take a look at these recent write-ups: