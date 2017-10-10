Sylvester Stallone to Direct ‘Creed 2’

0

Ryan Coogler directed the best Rocky movie since Rocky with Creed, but unfortunately, he’s not returning to helm Creed 2. Pre-production on the sequel has slowly been moving forward with the plot involving Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) and the man who killed his father, Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Plot details on all of his are still fuzzy, but we now know who will be helming the film: Sylvester Stallone.

Stallone’s got an interesting filmography. He’s directed genuinely good movies like Rocky Balboa, Rocky III, and even the delightfully bonkers Rambo. But he’s also helmed dreck like The Expendables and Staying Alive. The first Creed was a difficult balancing act that Coogler pulled off brilliantly, and so while Stallone may be the more veteran director, he’s got a tough act to follow.

That being said, I’m not going to lie and say I don’t want to see Jordan return as Adonis, and I think there are still places for that character’s story to go. Furthermore, if the Rocky movies prove anything, it’s that sequels don’t diminish the greatness of the original. The first Rocky is still an excellent movie, and Rocky V being trash doesn’t harm its legacy. If Creed 2 doesn’t work out, Coogler’s Creed will still be a towering achievement. Nevertheless, I wish Stallone the best, and I’m eager to see how he tackles this story.

There’s currently no release date yet on Creed 2, but depending on how quickly that can get cameras rolling, it’s possible we could get the movie as early as late 2018, although I think a 2019 release would be more likely at this point, especially with Jordan’s busy schedule and the fact that he’ll be spending some of early 2018 doing promotion for Coogler’s Black Panther.