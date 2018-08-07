First ‘Creed II’ Images Find Michael B. Jordan Back in Action

0

MGM and Warner Bros. Pictures have released the first images from the upcoming sequel Creed II. It’s a bit odd that the first images are being released after the first trailer, but this follow-up is so highly anticipated that folks are likely happy to just get any kind of peek at the sequel they can. While Ryan Coogler wrote and directed the first Creed, he was busy with Black Panther when MGM and WB wanted to get the ball rolling on Creed 2, so he stepped back into an executive producer role. In his stead, Steven Caple Jr. directs from a script by Sylvester Stallone himself.

The story of the sequel finds Michael B. Jordan reprising his role as Adonis Creed, training for his next big fight. But battles both personal and professional present unique challenges for Adonis this time around, and the Rocky mythology deepens as his next major opponent happens to be the son of the Ivan Drago character from Rocky IV.

In these images we see Adonis training alongside Rocky (Stallone), and also preparing to enter the ring. Creed revitalized the Rocky franchise in the best way, going on to gross over $170 million worldwide against a budget of just $35 million. It’ll be interesting to see how the sequel does three years later, but interest is certainly high.

Check out the Creed 2 images below. The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu, Andre Ward, Phylicia Rashad, and Dolph Lundgren. Creed II opens in theaters on November 21st.