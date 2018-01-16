‘Creed 2’ Casts Ivan Drago’s Son

0

Creed was an outstanding legacyquel for the Rocky franchise, but it looks like Creed 2 is going to follow in the steps of Rocky by releasing lesser sequels that take obvious routes. It was reported that the upcoming sequel would have Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) facing off against the son of Ivan Drago, and now we know who’s playing Lil’ Drago. The Tracking Board reports and Sylvester Stallone has confirmed that Romanian boxer Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu has landed the role. He’ll star alongside Jordan and Stallone as well as Tessa Thompson and Dolph Lundgren.

Steven Caple Jr. (The Land) is set to direct the sequel working from a script by Stallone and Cheo Hodari Coker (Luke Cage). And while that’s still a lot of talent on board, ultimately this doesn’t seem like a worthwhile story. Creed is about understanding your legacy, where you came from, and finding your own identity in the shadow of a past you never had. Creed 2 looks like it’s taking the most obvious route possible by having Adonis square off against the son of the man who killed Apollo. So is it a revenge flick? What does this tell us about Adonis? I hope to be proven wrong, but right now the conflict seems contrived. It would be far more interesting if Ivan Drago’s son didn’t follow in his father’s footsteps. Like Adonis gears up for a big fight and it turns out that Ivan Drago’s kid is a middle school teacher.

Filming on Creed 2 is expected to begin in March in Philadelphia with a release date set for November 21st.