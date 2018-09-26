New Trailer for ‘Creed II’ Sends Michael B. Jordan Back into the Ring

0

Hot on the heels of yesterday’s new poster for Creed II, the promised new trailer is now here. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., and written by Sylvester Stallone and Cheo Hodari Coker (Luke Cage), Creed II will see Michael B. Jordan return as Adonis Johnson, son of Apollo Creed, to continue his training under Rocky Balboa for a brutal fight against Vitor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Tessa Thompson also returns as Adonis’ love interest, Bianca.

This is one of those trailers that feels like it’s showing you the entire movie, so it’s not great as a piece of advertising even though I am excited to see the return of Adonis Creed. That being said, this trailer reminds you how creative and thoughtful Ryan Coogler’s Creed was, and that it was more than just a reboot. This film, however, looks like a direct sequel to Rocky IV, which is a bad movie. The good news is that it looks a billion times better than Rocky IV even if it doesn’t look quite as good as the first Creed.

The film also stars Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne, Wood Harris as Tony ‘Little Duke’ Burton, Andre Ward as Danny ‘Stuntman’ Wheeler, and Russell Hornsby as Buddy Marcelle. Creed II opens November 21st.

Check out the new trailer for Creed II below: