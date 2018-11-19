Exclusive ‘Creed II’ Dolby Poster Takes a Big Swing

0

We at Collider are happy to exclusively debut a new Creed II poster for the upcoming sequel, courtesy of Dolby Cinema. The highly anticipated film will be presented in Dolby Cinema theaters where available when it opens later this week. The movie is, of course, a sequel to Ryan Coogler’s stunning 2015 film which introduced Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, son of boxing champion Apollo Creed. In Creed II, Adonis seeks to avenge his father’s death at the hands of boxer Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) by squaring off against Ivan’s son Viktor (Florian Munteanu), once again with Rocky’s (Sylvester Stallone) training and guidance.

Since Coogler was busy making Black Panther, filmmaker Steven Caple, Jr. stepped into the director’s chair of Creed II, working from a screenplay by Stallone and Juel Taylor. The film also sees the return of Tessa Thompson and Phylicia Rashad.

Check out the new Creed 2 Dolby poster below. The film opens in theaters on Wednesday, November 21st.

