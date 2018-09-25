New ‘Creed 2’ Poster Arrives Ahead of Tomorrow’s Trailer

0

A new poster for Creed II is here to make you say to yourself, “I should really get to the gym more often.” (As an alternative, you can train as Adonis in the newly available VR game Creed: Rise to Glory.) The new poster arrives ahead of tomorrow’s new trailer for the highly anticipated sports-drama sequel, so be sure to keep an eye out for it.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., and written by Sylvester Stallone and Cheo Hodari Coker (Luke Cage), Creed II will see Michael B. Jordan return as Adonis Johnson, son of Apollo Creed, to continue his training under Rocky Balboa for a brutal fight against Vitor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Tessa Thompson also returns as Adonis’ love interest, Bianca.

The film also stars Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne, Wood Harris as Tony ‘Little Duke’ Burton, Andre Ward as Danny ‘Stuntman’ Wheeler, and Russell Hornsby as Buddy Marcelle. Creed II opens November 21st.

Check out the new poster for Creed II below:

Fight for your destiny one round at a time. #Creed2 pic.twitter.com/QX7pPMpi69 — #CREED2 (@creedmovie) September 25, 2018

Here’s the official synopsis for Creed II:

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.

