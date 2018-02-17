First ‘Creed 2′ Poster Reveals Michael B. Jordan’s Hero Squaring Off Against Ivan Drago’s Son

0

This weekend will be dominated by talk of Black Panther, Ryan Coogler‘s exceptional Marvel movie, and its worth remembering that it was his refashioning of another franchise that originally got him the job in the MCU. Coogler’s Creed remains amongst the very best big-studio releases of this decade, thanks in no small part to excellent performances from Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, and Sylvester Stallone, but its undeniably Coogler who makes the movie sing.

That’s what makes the prospect of a second Creed movie so uneasy to come to terms with in 2018. Coogler serves as executive producer on Creed 2 while The Land director Steven Caple Jr. will takeover helming duties for the sequel, based on a script from Luke Cage producer-writer Cheo Hodari Coker. While The Land shows a great deal of promise for a burgeoning filmmaker, the decision to focus the film on the rivalry between Jordan’s titular hero and the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), the villain from Rocky IV, which is easily the worst film of the franchise. I don’t mind the mythologizing as much as I dread the almost inevitable allusions to our current state of distress with Russia, which will no doubt give the film an unearned and innocuous political sheen.

Still, when Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram today to debut the first poster for the sequel, which you can take a full gander at right below, it was easy to get excited to see what Caple and Coker have in store for the beloved fighter. There’s still plenty of time before we’ll get a full look at what’s in store – the movie doesn’t see release until November 21st – but for this very brief moment, I am pulling for Caple and his film.

Here’s the first Creed 2 poster via Stallone’s Instagram: