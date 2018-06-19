First ‘Creed II’ Poster and Synopsis Tease the Sequel; Trailer Coming Tomorrow

0

MGM and Warner Bros. have released the first poster and official synopsis for Creed 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2015 sports drama that served as a sequel/spinoff of the Rocky franchise. Officially framed as “Creed II,” the film finds Michael B. Jordan reprising his role as Adonis Creed, squaring off against the son of Ivan Drago with Dolph Lundgren reprising his role as the Rocky IV villain.

While Ryan Coogler made waves writing and directing the first Creed, he was busy making Black Panther at the time that MGM and Warner Bros. wanted to get Creed 2 off the ground, so he only serves as an executive producer on the sequel. In his stead, Steven Caple Jr. (The Land) is in the director’s chair, working from a screenplay written by Sylvester Stallone. Indeed, Stallone is back in front of the camera as well, as Rocky Balboa is still at Adonis Creed’s side in the ring.

Check out the first poster below, followed by the film’s first synopsis, and check back tomorrow to see the first trailer. Creed II also stars Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu, Andre Ward, and Phylicia Rashad and opens in theaters on November 21st.