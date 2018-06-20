Movie Talk: Unpacking the ‘Creed 2′ Trailer and That Bizarre ‘Gotti’ Marketing Stunt

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Jeff Sneider, and Perri Nemiroff discuss the following:
- MGM and Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Creed II starring Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, and Tessa Thompson.
- According to Variety, Disney increased its bid to acquire Fox to $71.3 billion in cash and stock. Fox said that the new deal is significantly better than Disney’s earlier offer and “is superior to the proposal made by the Comcast Corporation.”
- Disney announced that Animation executives Jennifer Lee and Peter Docter will split John Lasseter’s duties at Disney and Pixar. Lee will be chief creative officer of Disney’s animation division and Docter will be chief creative officer of Pixar Animation.
- The Gotti Twitter account tweeted an attack on critics calling them “trolls behind keyboards”. According to THR, the movie opened to $1.7 million with MoviePass reportedly fueling 40% of it after taking a low seven figure stake in the movie.
- Netflix releases the first trailer for Tau. The thriller marks Federico D’Alessandro‘s directorial debut starring Ed Skrein, Maika Monroe, and featuring the voice of Gary Oldman.
- A new poster for super-shark movie The Meg opens wide to confirm release date.
- Live Twitter Questions