First ‘Creed 2’ Trailer Puts Adonis Back in the Ring

The first Creed 2 trailer has been released, and it’s a knockout. Focusing on family drama with a big fight looming on the horizon, the sports sequel looks to continue the powerful legacy established by the original Oscars-winning Rocky and the Oscar-nominated Creed. The first trailer promises the same heart and personal battles delivered by the best installments in the franchise along with hard-punching bouts of boxing. And if all that wasn’t enough, Kendrick Lamar‘s “DNA” drives the point home with style. We’re on board.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr., written by Sylvester Stallone and Cheo Hodari Coker (Luke Cage) and taking direct inspiration from Ryan Coogler‘s 2015 awards-worthy pic, Creed II will see Michael B. Jordan return as Adonis Johnson, son of Apollo Creed, to continue his training under Rocky Balboa in order to prep for what’s sure to be a brutal fight against Vitor Drago (Florian Munteanu), the son of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren). Tessa Thompson also returns as Adonis’ love interest, Bianca, and Coogler is on board as an executive producer.

Check out the Creed 2 trailer below. The film also stars Phylicia Rashad as Mary Anne, Wood Harris as Tony ‘Little Duke’ Burton, and Andre Ward as Danny ‘Stuntman’ Wheeler. The new cast is rounded out with Russell Hornsby as Buddy Marcelle. Creed 2 opens November 21st.

Here’s the official synopsis for Creed 2: