‘Creep 2’ Trailer: Never, Ever, Ever Trust Anyone on the Internet

0

The Orchard has released the first trailer for the horror sequel Creep 2, and the title is not misleading. The movie is a sequel to the 2014 found footage horror film Creep, which starred Mark Duplass as an odd man named Josef who crosses paths with a videographer answering his Craigslist ad. At the time of Creep’s release, Duplass—who co-wrote and co-produced the film—announced that he was planning to make a Creep trilogy, and now it appears the second part of that puzzle has finally come together.

Patrick Brice (The Overnight), who directed the original, returns to helm the follow-up here, which stars Desiree Akhavan (Appropriate Behavior) as a video artist who creates intimacy with lonely men by answering their online ads. Of course, she stumbles across Josef’s ad, which boasts that he’s a serial killer, and can’t resist the opportunity to go and see what all of this is about. VERY BAD CHOICE, LADY.

Fans of the original will be delighted to see Duplass back in fine form, and I’m curious to see how the film does. It hails from Jason Blum and Blumhouse Productions, which is going through another “buzzy” phase with the success of Split and Get Out, so that may raise interest.

Check out the Creep 2 trailer below. The film will be available on all digital platforms on October 24th.