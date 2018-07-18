Shudder Announces ‘Creepshow’ Series from Makeup Wizard Greg Nicotero

0

The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero and his shockingly luxurious hair are set to direct, executive produce, and supervise a Creepshow anthology show for horror-focused streaming service Shudder. The original 1982 Creepshow was an iconic spooktacular anthology film starring the likes of Ed Harris, Ted Danson, and Leslie Nielson, written by Stephen King and directed by George A Romero.

In a statement, Nicotero—who worked with Romero on Day of the Dead and the Creepshow sequel—noted his excitement in stepping into such gigantic horror shoes:

“Creepshow is a project very close to my heart! It is one of those titles that embraces the true spirit of horror…thrills and chills celebrated in one of its truest art forms, the comic book come to life! I’m honored to continue the tradition in the ‘spirit’ in which it was created.”

Shudder general manager Craig Engler is similarly hyped to return to the thrills-and-chills of Creepshow with Nicotero at the helm:

“Creepshow is one of the most beloved and iconic horror anthologies from two masters of the genre..We’re thrilled to continue their legacy with another master of horror, Greg Nicotero, as we bring a new Creepshow TV series exclusively to Shudder members.”

In addition to his EP duties, Nicotero has also directed 25 episodes of The Walking Dead, including the 100th-episode 8th season premiere, “Mercy.” But the 55-year-old’s real bloody bread-and-butter is in the makeup world; coming up under the tutelage of effects legend Tom Savini, Nicotero is responsible for the flesh-and-bone look of The Walking Dead‘s walkers. He also currently supervises the makeup department on Fear the Walking Dead.

Creepshow is set to debut on Shudder in 2019, with Nicotero helming the debut episode and a new director coming onboard for each subsequent entry. His creature and effect company, KNB EFX, will also handle any monster-making duties. In the grand Walking Dead tradition, expect it to drastically decrease in quality over time, overstaying its welcome in the overcrowded TV landscape by roughly three seasons.