First Trailer for Shudder’s ‘Creepshow’ Will Keep You Awake Tonight

0

Shudder has given horror fans a new treat with the debut of the first trailer for the streaming service’s new anthology series Creepshow. The first great look at the show arrived ahead of the San Diego Comic-Con panel tonight, along with the reveal that the series will premiere on September 26th. The panel will feature cast members Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica, Lucifer), Adrienne Barbeau (1982’s Creepshow, The Fog) and DJ Qualls (The Man in the High Castle, Supernatural), along with showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and bestselling horror author Joe Hill (NOS4A2).

In addition, Shudder announced the two Creepshow stories that will be featured in the show’s premiere episode: the Stephen King story “Gray Matter,” adapted by Byron Willinger and Philip de Blasi (The Commuter) and directed by series showrunner Nicotero, which stars Barbeau, Esposito and Tobin Bell (Saw); and “House of the Head,” written by Josh Malerman (Bird Box) and directed by John Harrison (Book of Blood, Tales from the Crypt); Harrison was also the first assistant director for George Romero on the original Creepshow movie.

Check out the first trailer for Creepshow below:

CREEPSHOW, a Shudder Original Series premiering September 26. Based on the iconic 1982 film written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero, comes a new horror anthology series from the mind of The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero. Creepshow stars David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer and DJ Qualls).

The first season will also feature segments based on stories by award-winning and acclaimed writers including “By the Silver Water of Lake Champlain” by Joe Hill, “The Companion” by Joe R. Lansdale, Kasey Lansdale and Keith Lansdale, “The Finger” by David J. Schow, “Lydia Layne’s Better Half” by John Harrison and Greg Nicotero, “Night of the Paw” by John Esposito, “Bad Wolf Down” by Rob Schrab, “All Hallows Eve” by Bruce Jones, “The Man in the Suitcase” by Christopher Buehlman, “Times is Tough in Musky Holler” by John Skipp and Dori Miller, and “Skincrawlers” Paul Dini and Stephen Langford.

Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers for the Cartel; Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.