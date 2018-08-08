‘Crime + Punishment’ Trailer: Hulu’s Documentary Shows the Damage Wrought by Policing Quotas

0

Hulu has released the trailer for their upcoming documentary Crime + Punishment. The film follows the NYPD 12, twelve minority officers who decide to speak out against the department’s unfair practice of arrest quotas and the blowback they encounter for trying to bring justice to an unjust system.

I caught the film at Sundance earlier this year, and it was one of the best films I saw at the festival. It hit to the core of the problem with modern policing and how cops are incentivized not to arrest based on crimes, but based on how much revenue it generates for the department. Fans of The Wire will certainly see the similarities in how the push for “numbers” outweighs the cause of justice and good policework. It’s an infuriating but fascinating documentary, and people should definitely take some time to check it out.

Watch the Crime + Punishment trailer below. Directed by Stephen Maing, the documentary hits Hulu on August 24th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Crime + Punishment: