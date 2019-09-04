Netflix’s ‘Criminal’: Final Trailer Puts Focus on a Group of Shady Suspects

0

The final trailer for Netflix’s Criminal is here and it’s very clear this isn’t your typical crime drama. The 12-episode, four-part series is an international effort, with actors from the UK, Spain, Germany, and France coming together to tell this story. Included in the cast are actors David Tennant, Hayley Atwell, Florence Kasumba (Black Panther), Sebastian Koch (Bridge of Spies), Nina Hoss (Barbara), and Jérémie Renier (In Bruges).

The trailer, which arrives just two weeks before its September 20 debut, puts the focus on the international effort going on here. Each part of a given story will seemingly be broken up by country and, if the math goes the way I’m thinking, each country-specific part will be three episodes. It’s unclear from the trailer if the investigations taking place in each country are connected — a possibility given that each interrogation room, regardless of the country, bears a resemblance to one another. Sure, all interrogation rooms look alike after a while, but something’s up on this front. What’s even more intriguing is that the entire series will play out in these claustrophobic rooms, ramping up the tension as we go along.

One notable feature of this final trailer is that it is mostly absent of dialogue. No character names are given, no crimes are hinted at. The only time we hear any of the characters speak is at the end of the trailer when three investigators seem to share their opinions on whether the person they’re questioning is guilty (two say yes, one says no). All of this mystery only adds to the suspicion there may be some connective tissue between each investigation but, alas, it looks like we’ll have to watch and find out.

Deadline also offers up brief synopses on two of the four parts. “Criminal: UK” follows “one detective carries a candle for his boss, buys her a Christmas present, keeps it hidden behind a computer for all three episodes. His opening up to her, in the interrogation room, is one of the most tender confessions of the whole three episodes.”

As for “Criminal: Spain”, “Maria de los Angeles (Emma Suarez), a flamboyant chief inspector, openly carries on with a 20-year-younger subordinate. They conduct a heated lovers’ argument in the interrogation room, which anyone can listen to.”

All things considered, appearances certainly aren’t what they seem in Netflix’s new series. You’ll have to pay close attention to sniff out who is actually guilty of what as you watch all of the complexities unfold within these interrogation rooms.

Criminal arrives on Netflix on Friday, September 20. Check out the final trailer below:

The official synopsis for Criminal is here: