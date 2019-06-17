David Tennant and Hayley Atwell Do Not Smile for the Camera in Netflix’s ‘Criminal’ Teaser

Can Netflix have David Tennant and Hayley Atwell just stare bug-eyed straight into a camera and still get you hyped for an original series? The answer is…apparently yes, hard yes, and the proof is right here in the form of the cast announcement for the streaming service’s Criminal. Created by George Kay (Killing Eve) and Jim Field Smith (Wrecked), the show, which has been described as a “stripped down, cat-and-mouse drama”, takes place across 12 episodes and four countries—Spain, Germany, France, and the U.K.—with the events taking place solely in a police interrogation room. The episodes will be 45 minutes long, with each country getting three episodes apiece.
It’s definitely an intriguing, experimental idea with a big talented cast that still raises more questions than answers. How do you keep a show visual interesting when it’s set inside rooms that are literally designed to be visually uninteresting? Is David Tennant getting enough sleep? Is there any way this can be as good as the Brooklyn Nine-Nine episode set in an interrogation room that got Sterling K. Brown an Emmy nomination?
I suppose we’ll find out. Until then, check out the cast announcement teaser below. Criminal premieres on Netflix this Autumn.
In addition to Atwell and Tennant, here are the cast-members and guest stars joining the series [via Deadline]:
The U.K.: Katherine Kelly Lee Ingleby, Mark Stanley, Rochenda Sandall and Shubham Saraf star with Tennant and Atwell guest starring alongside Youssef Kerkour, and Clare-Hope Ashitey.
France: Margot Bancilhon, Laurent Lucas, Stéphane Jobert, Anne Azoulay and Mhamed Arezki star alongside guest stars Nathalie Baye, Jérémie Renier and Sara Giraudeau.
Spain: Jorge Bosch, José Ángel Egido, Nuria Mencía, Daniel Chamorro, María Morales, Javi Coll and Milo Taboada star alongside Carmen Machi, Inma Cuesta, Eduard Fernández, Emma Suárez and Álvaro Cervantes.
Germany: Eva Meckbach, Sylvester Groth, Florence Kasumba, Christian Kuchenbuch and Jonathan Berlin star alongside Peter Kurth, Christian Berkel, Deniz Arora and Nina Hoss.