The Best and Worst Moments of the ‘Arrow’-verse Crossover, “Crisis on Earth-X”

Another CW crossover season has now come and gone, and this was not only the biggest, but by far the most ambitious yet. The two-night, four-hour event played out like on long movie, rather than letting the timeslots dictate the story content. In the “Invasion” crossover, Supergirl was barely a part of things and Arrow’s hour was dedicated mostly to its 100th episode. This time around, “Crisis on Earth-X” did away with each shows’ individual titles, and it was much better for it. Barry and Iris’ wedding took place technically on Supergirl, The Flash had the darkest episode of the four (in contrast with its light tone this season), and fittingly, all of the heroes came together to wrap things up on Legends of Tomorrow. The crossover didn’t waste much time on exposition for those who don’t follow all of the shows, and instead took that time to give us some excellent character moments.

For a detailed analysis of both nights, check out Kayti Burt’s recap of Parts 1 and 2, and Carla Day’s recap of Parts 3 and 4. But I also wanted to talk about the highlights — and lowlights — of the two-night event: