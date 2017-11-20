98 Crossover Images Tease the CW Superheroes’ “Crisis on Earth-X”

0

Going to kick this off with a spoiler warning, because these images tell a lot of the story of the upcoming crossover bonanza “Crisis on Earth-X.” They don’t reveal everything, but there’s definitely enough that if you want to just enjoy all of the surprises, well, thanks for joining us but get outta here!

Honestly, if you flip through these 98 (!) images fast enough, you’ve probably already watched the crossover. There are a lot of fascinating things revealed, though, as we see the teams from The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl banding together to defeat their evil Earth-X dopplegangers. Oliver Queen is back as the Green Arrow, Reverse Flash (Wellsobard edition) is making his comeback, and evil Nazi Supergirl is giving me the heebiejeebies! Plus, there’s Barry and Iris’s wedding (along with a new poster to tease it), the introduction of The Ray, and a crap ton of superheroes (and friends) aboard the bridge of the Waverider — and not all of them look very happy.

The crossover will take place over four episodes and two nights starting Monday, November 27th, where Arrow will be moved up from its Thursday slot to air alongside Supergirl. Things will continue then on Tuesday with The Flash and Legends, and it all seems spectacularly huge.

Check out the 98 (!!) images below, presented in order by show (so Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash, and then Legends). And stay tuned for my Crossover Bonanza scoop from the sets of these shows in Vancouver, where the casts get us pumped for what is sure to be an epic event.