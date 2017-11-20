Full “Crisis on Earth-X” Trailer Reveals the Heroes and Villains of the CW Crossover

It’s crossover season! And The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow crossover event is indeed nearly here. The two-night event (which you can preview here with 98 new images) will see the heroes from across those four shows teaming up against their Earth-X dopplegangers. In the new full trailer, we see Evil Oliver, Evil Kara, and the Reverse Flash attempting to take over our Earth and — of course — ruining Barry and Iris’ wedding. The nerve!
The crossovers looks exceptionally action-packed, and seeing dark versions of the Green Arrow and Supergirl will add an interesting new dynamic. Plus, it’s always delightful to see the interactions among the members of these shows who don’t get to see each other onscreen except during the crossovers. (Also, is that an Earth-X Waverider as well? And what’s up with “Citizen” Cold?)
Check out the full trailer below, and stay tuned for more crossover tidbits I was able to get on set in Vancouver earlier this month:
Here’s the official crossover synopsis; “Crisis on Earth-X” will premiere Monday, November 27th with Supergirl and Arrow (at a new time just for that week), and continue Tuesday, November 28th with The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.
THE EPIC FOUR-WAY CROSSOVER WITH “ARROW,” “SUPERGIRL,” “THE FLASH” AND “DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW” BEGINS — Barry (guest star Grant Gustin) and Iris’s (guest star Candice Patton) wedding brings the gang together, but things go awry when villains from Earth-X attack the ceremony. All of the superheroes band together with help from their super friends like Citizen Cold (guest star Wentworth Miller), The Ray (guest star Russell Tovey), Felicity Smoak (guest star Emily Bett Rickards), Iris West and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) to take on their most formidable villains yet. Earth’s mightiest heroes — Green Arrow (guest star Stephen Amell), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), The Flash (guest star Grant Gustin) and White Canary (guest star Caity Lotz) — lead their teams into battle to save the world.