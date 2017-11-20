Full “Crisis on Earth-X” Trailer Reveals the Heroes and Villains of the CW Crossover

0

It’s crossover season! And The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow crossover event is indeed nearly here. The two-night event (which you can preview here with 98 new images) will see the heroes from across those four shows teaming up against their Earth-X dopplegangers. In the new full trailer, we see Evil Oliver, Evil Kara, and the Reverse Flash attempting to take over our Earth and — of course — ruining Barry and Iris’ wedding. The nerve!

The crossovers looks exceptionally action-packed, and seeing dark versions of the Green Arrow and Supergirl will add an interesting new dynamic. Plus, it’s always delightful to see the interactions among the members of these shows who don’t get to see each other onscreen except during the crossovers. (Also, is that an Earth-X Waverider as well? And what’s up with “Citizen” Cold?)

Check out the full trailer below, and stay tuned for more crossover tidbits I was able to get on set in Vancouver earlier this month:

Here’s the official crossover synopsis; “Crisis on Earth-X” will premiere Monday, November 27th with Supergirl and Arrow (at a new time just for that week), and continue Tuesday, November 28th with The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow.