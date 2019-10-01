‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’ Supermen Brandon Routh and Tyler Hoechlin Suit Up in New Image

0

We knew that once and future Supermen (…Supermans?) would be flying in for The CW’s Arrowverse crossover this fall, but fans around the world are being treated to behind-the-scenes teases of celebrities in their supersuits. It’s getting hard to keep track of everyone, so for this round of crossover news, we’re limiting it to a pair of Supermen: Brandon Routh and Tyler Hoechlin.

The former is closing out his time on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow as Ray Palmer, a DC Comics character who got his TV start on Arrow before making the jump to the time-jumping team. But Routh is also well known for taking on the mantle of Superman himself in Superman Returns. He’ll be guest starring in the crossover as a Superman, of course, but likely the Elseworlds comic run of “Kingdom Come”, as evidenced by both the recent and new costume reveal. He’ll join Hoechlin, who has played Clark Kent and Superman on Supergirl in addition to guest starring across the many titles in the Arrowverse. In a new behind-the-scenes picture from Routh’s Instagram, the two super-suited superheroes stand side by side, smiles beaming and gleaming. What more could you ask for?

Check out Routh’s “Kingdom Come”-inspired Superman next to Hoechlin’s return as Superman:

