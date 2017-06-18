Cristela Alonzo on Making ‘Cars 3’ and Her Love of Superman

0

Following the rapturous reception to Finding Dory, there’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to Pixar’s sequels, including Cars 3. The movie is currently in theaters but before it hit theaters, I sat down with Cristela Alonzo for an exclusive video interview about her role in the third Cars movie as Cruz Ramirez. She talked about how she was offered her part in the film, the way Pixar used elements of her own life in building Cruz Ramirez, changes during the recording process, her love of Superman, and a lot more.

If you haven’t seen any of the trailers, Cars 3 is about Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) being pushed out of the sport he loves by a new generation of drivers and what he does to try and return to being a champion.

The crazy voice cast also includes Kerry Washington, Chris Cooper, Nathan Fillion, Larry the Cable Guy, Armie Hammer, Ray Magliozzi, Tony Shalhoub, Bonnie Hunt, Lea DeLaria, Bob Costas, Margo Martindale, Darrell Waltrip, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Bob Peterson, Guido Quaroni, the late Tom Magliozzi, John Ratzenberger, Kyle Petty, Lewis Hamilton, Lloyd Sherr, Robert Glenn “Junior” Johnson, Ray Everhnam, Cheech Marin, Howard Augustine “Humpy” Wheeler Jr., Katherine Helmond, Paul Dooley, Jenifer Lewis, Shannon Spake, Maddy McGraw, Michael Wallis, Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon, Daniel Suárez, Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Richard Petty, and Andra Day.

Cristela Alonzo:

Talks about her love of Superman.

Does she get to take home the Car?

Talks about how she was offered the role.

Talks about how her character changed during the recording process.

Reveals Pixar added a lot of her life into the Cruz Ramirez character.

Here’s the official Cars 3 synopsis: