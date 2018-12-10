‘The Favourite’ and ‘Black Panther’ Lead Critics Choice Awards Nominations

0

Nominations have been announced for the upcoming Critics Choice Awards, and it’s a mix of this awards season’s usual suspects with a few welcome additions. The Favourite leads the charge with 14 nominations in total, including Best Picture, Best Acting Ensemble, and Best Director for Yorgos Lanthimos. Just behind the biting period piece is Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, which scored 12 nominations including Best Picture, Best Acting Ensemble, and Best Supporting Actor for Michael B. Jordan.

Beyond that, current awards season mainstays like A Star Is Born, ROMA, and Vice picked up significant nominations, but the film that got the biggest boost from the Critics Choice Awards nominations was First Man. Indeed, filmmaker Damien Chazelle’s Neil Armstrong biopic kind of faded out of sight after faltering at the box office and failing to pick up any significant traction from previous critics groups or even the Golden Globes. But the Broadcast Film Critics Association here saw fit to nominate First Man in a whopping 10 categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and even Best Actor for Ryan Gosling. Whether this translates into actual traction for the Oscars remains to be seen, but the Universal Pictures film really needed the visibility boost.

The BFCA also awards television during its ceremony, and the TV categories were dominated by FX’s The Americans and The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story and Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora. All three shows scored five nominations each.

Check out the full list of Critics Choice Awards nominations below. The winners will be revealed at the ceremony on January 13th.

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

First Man

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice



Best Actor

Christian Bale – Vice

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe – At Eternity’s Gate

Ryan Gosling – First Man

Ethan Hawke – First Reformed

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio – Roma

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close – The Wife

Toni Collette – Hereditary

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – First Man

Nicole Kidman – Boy Erased

Regina King – If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Timothée Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott – A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B. Jordan – Black Panther

Best Young Actor/Actress

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade

Thomasin McKenzie – Leave No Trace

Ed Oxenbould – Wildlife

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place

Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give

Sunny Suljic – Mid90s

Best Acting Ensemble

Black Panther

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Vice

Widows

Best Director

Damien Chazelle – First Man

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay – Vice

Best Original Screenplay

Bo Burnham – Eighth Grade

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara – The Favourite

Adam McKay – Vice

Paul Schrader – First Reformed

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly – Green Book

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski – A Quiet Place

Best Adapted Screenplay

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Barry Jenkins – If Beale Street Could Talk

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters – A Star Is Born

Josh Singer – First Man

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Best Cinematography

Alfonso Cuarón – Roma

James Laxton – If Beale Street Could Talk

Matthew Libatique – A Star Is Born

Rachel Morrison – Black Panther

Robbie Ryan – The Favourite

Linus Sandgren – First Man

Best Production Design

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart – Black Panther

Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez – Roma

Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman – Crazy Rich Asians

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton – The Favourite

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas – First Man

John Myhre, Gordon Sim – Mary Poppins Returns

Best Editing

Jay Cassidy – A Star Is Born

Hank Corwin – Vice

Tom Cross – First Man

Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough – Roma

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – The Favourite

Joe Walker – Widows

Best Costume Design

Alexandra Byrne – Mary Queen of Scots

Ruth Carter – Black Panther

Julian Day – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandy Powell – The Favourite

Sandy Powell – Mary Poppins Returns

Best Hair and Makeup

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Suspiria

Vice

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Ready Player One

Best Animated Feature

The Grinch

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Action Movie

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Deadpool 2

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Ready Player One

Widows

Best Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

Deadpool 2

The Death of Stalin

The Favourite

Game Night

Sorry to Bother You

Best Actor in a Comedy

Christian Bale – Vice

Jason Bateman – Game Night

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

John C. Reilly – Stan & Ollie

Ryan Reynolds – Deadpool 2

Lakeith Stanfield – Sorry to Bother You

Best Actress in a Comedy

Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Elsie Fisher – Eighth Grade

Rachel McAdams – Game Night

Charlize Theron – Tully

Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians

Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie

Annihilation

Halloween

Hereditary

A Quiet Place

Suspiria