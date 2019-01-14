Critics’ Choice Awards Give ‘Roma’ Top Prize; Lady Gaga and Glenn Close Tie for Best Actress

0

The Critics’ Choice Awards were handed out last night by the Broadcast Film Critics Association, and they could be a predictor of how things shake out with the Oscars. The top prize of the night went to Roma with Alfonso Cuaron also picking up Best Director for his personal, autobiographical drama. Perhaps the biggest surprise of the night was a tie in the Best Actress category where Lady Gaga won for A Star Is Born along with Glenn Close for The Wife. It looks likely that both actresses have locked down Oscar nominations, but it would be wild if there was also a tie at the Academy Awards. Meanwhile, while it looks like Christian Bale is gearing up for his first Best Actor win as he followed up his Golden Globes victory for Vice with a win from the BFCA. It also looks like Mahershala Ali and Regina King are starting to pull away in the supporting categories for Green Book and If Beale Street Could Talk, respectively.

While the Critics’ Choice Awards hasn’t always been seen as a barometer of what the Academy will choose, Adam Chitwood pointed out to me that last year the Critics’ Choice Awards lined up with 16 of 18 categories at the Oscars. That being said, I still don’t think Roma can win Best Picture because it’s been ghettoized to the Best Foreign Language Film category, which means that voters don’t want to give it the night’s top prize. This is the same reason why no animated film or documentary will ever win Best Picture.

The full list of nominees and winners (noted in red) is below: