‘Critters’ Is Getting a TV Series Update on go90

Critters are coming back to take another bite out of earth. The campy cult horror franchise Critters, which spawned four films between 1986 and 1992, is set to return with new series adaptation on Verizon’s go90. The original films emerged in the age of of paranormal romps like Gremlins and Ghostbusters, and centered on a pack of furry aliens that chowed down on the unlucky locals of increasingly ridiculous locales (from farmland to a space station!)…and this time, they’re going suburban.

In Critters: A New Binge, “the critters return to Earth in search of one of their kin, who was left behind years ago during an earlier mission. They land in Burbank, Calif., where they wreak havoc on a group of high schoolers and their families.” Jordan Rubin (Zombeavers) is set to direct, and will also executive produce and write the series alongside Jon Kaplan and Al Kaplan. Original franchise producers Rupert Harvey and Barry Opper are returning to produce the series.

The emerging streaming network go90 ordered two new live-action comedies series from the Warner Bros. Television Group’s digital studio Blue Ribbon Content (BRC): the Critters reboot and the pet-revenge animal tale Golden Revenge from Conan O’Brien‘s Conaco LLC. The news arrived during WBTV’s panel at the TCA press tour (per Variety).

Golden Revenge follows “three pets out to get even with the people that left them for dead in a heartwarming animal tale that quickly turns into a quest for bloody vengeance.” Tom Stern is set to direct, as well as co-writing and executive producing with Josh Gardner.

“With a cast list as diverse as puppies, cats and rampaging critters, these two new shows are perfect examples of the unexpected and dynamic programming we aim to produce at Blue Ribbon Content,” said Peter Girardi, executive vice president of Blue Ribbon Content, and executive vice president of alternative programming, Warner Bros. Animation. “Verizon has been a great partner, and we can’t wait for audiences to dive into these stories.”

The Critters series has been in the works at BRC since 2014. No word when either series is expected to debut, though both are set to begin production in early 2018.