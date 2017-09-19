‘The Croods 2’ Back in Action as DreamWorks Animation Sets a New Release Date

0

Back in 2013, DreamWorks Animation and 20th Century Fox introduced moviegoing audiences to The Croods, the most famous animated prehistoric family since The Flintstones. Starring Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Cloris Leachman and Clark Duke, The Croods went on to earn over $187 million domestically for a worldwide tally of over $587 million. It also managed to snag a Best Animated Feature Film Oscar nomination for its efforts. A sequel was all set up and ready to go for a December 2017 release date, but then the trouble started. DWA’s distribution moved from 20th Century Fox to Universal Pictures, and despite hiring writers Kevin and Dan Hageman (The LEGO Ninjago Movie, Trollhunters), the studio cancelled the sequel.

But now, DWA is unearthing The Croods 2 and has set a new release date for September 18, 2020, as Deadline reports. It was surprising that The Croods 2 was ever shelved in the first place rather than simply delayed, but it’s less surprising that an Oscar-nominated, nearly-$600 million earner is back in action. Netflix saw the title family arrive in a more traditional animated design in Dawn of the Croods, a series that featured an all-new cast taking on the roles. The original film’s cast is expected to return along for the big-screen sequel, however, along with the addition of Leslie Mann. The sequel, when last we heard about it, was intended to introduce another prehistoric family that comes into conflict with The Croods. No new writers/director announcements have been made at this moment, so we’ll keep an eye out for more on The Croods 2 in the months ahead.

Also in Deadline’s write-up is an update on DreamWorks Animation’s Spooky Jack, as part of their partnership with executive producer Jason Blum. That film, written by Robert Ben Garant takes a “comical look under the bed and in the closet of kids’ imaginations. Three siblings move into an eerie new home and discover that there are creatures that go bump in the night, from crafty leprechauns to Big Foot to a shy Boogeyman. As such, the kids are forced to take the situation into their own hands and deal with their newfound, unusual squatters.” Look for Spooky Jack on September 17, 2021.

Are you excited for more Croods? Does Spooky Jack sound like it’s up your alley? Let us know in the comments!