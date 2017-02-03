Watch: Keith Stanfield and the ‘Crown Heights’ Cast and Filmmakers on Their Sundance Hit

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

One of the many films to world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was writer-director Matt Ruskin’s Crown Heights. The film tells the incredible true story of Colin Warner (Keith Stanfield) was wrongfully convicted of murder in April, 1980 and how his best friend Carl King (Nnamdi Asomugha) devoted his life to proving Colin’s innocence, doggedly pursuing every lead for years. Adapted from This American Life podcast, the film also stars Natalie Paul, Bill Camp, Nestor Carbonell, and Amari Cheatom. Crown Heights also won the U.S. Dramatic Audience Award at Sundance.

While at the festival I got to sit down with Matt Ruskin, Keith Stanfield, Nnamdi Asomugha and Natalie Paul for an extended video interview. They talked about the incredible true story, playing characters based on real people, using transcripts from court documents, filming in a real prison, and a lot more. In addition, towards the end of the interview, you can also watch them play a game I call “Get to Know Your Sundance Attendee,” which asks tough questions like drink of choice, how long can you go without looking at your phone, what’s the last TV show you’ve watched that you want to recommend, what do you collect, favorite websites, and a lot more.

Check out what they had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about. Finally, a huge thank you to everyone at Plexus, The Future Party and editor Jonathan Mathew for helping to make these interviews happen.

Director Matt Ruskin, Keith Stanfield, Nnamdi Asomugha and Natalie Paul: