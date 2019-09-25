‘Cruella’: Disney Live-Action Remake Adds ‘The Good Place’ Actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste

0

Following the exciting first-look at Cruella during Disney’s D23 Expo in August, even more fun casting news has emerged. The live-action remake of Disney’s beloved 1961 animated film 101 Dalmatians will be directed by I, Tonya helmer Craig Gillespie and stars Oscar-winner Emma Stone as the titular villain with the memorable black-and-white hairdo. The story will take place in London in the 1970s as Cruella de Vil attempts to make it in the high-fashion world.

Variety announced earlier this week that The Good Place actor Kirby Howell-Baptiste has joined the Cruella cast. Details about Howell-Baptiste’s role are being kept under wraps at this time. The Good Place alum confirmed the news on her Instagram, captioning a screencap of an article announcing the news with “In a year of highs and lows, this is a very high high.”

Howell-Baptiste has been popping up everywhere lately. If you missed her on The Good Place, you might know her from roles on Killing Eve, Veronica Mars season 4 (currently streaming on Hulu), and she most recently co-starred in CBS All Access’ latest series Women Who Kill alongside Ginnifer Goodwin and Lucy Liu.

Howell-Baptiste joins a fun cast for this new take on 101 Dalmatians. In addition to Stone and Howell-Baptiste, Cruella‘s cast includes I, Tonya star Paul Walter Hauser, Paddington 2 actor Joel Fry, and Emma Thompson. Hauser and Fry will play Cruella’s respective bumbling henchman Horace and Jasper who, in the animated movie, were charged with stealing Pongo and Perdita’s dalmatian pups for Ms. de Vil’s evil plan. Thompson will play a new character simply called Baroness, a woman who may have a hand in the death of Cruella’s mother.

Cruella is set to arrive in theaters on May 28, 2021. Check out our additional coverage on all of Disney’s live-action remakes currently in the works or heading to theaters soon.