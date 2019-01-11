Crunchyroll Anime Awards Nominees Include ‘Dragon Ball Super’, ‘My Hero Academia’

0

Early today, Crunchyroll revealed the nominees of their upcoming Anime Awards, a genre awards show that lets you, the viewers and fans out there, vote on your favorite anime titles in a number of categories. Voting is now live for the third annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards, presented by Capcom’s Devil May Cry 5, which celebrates the best and brightest in Japanese animation, honoring your favorite series, characters, moments and more from anime in 2018.

Fans can vote now across 15 categories, including Anime of the Year, Best Film, and Best Director. New categories this year include:

Best Performance by a Voice Actor, both in Japanese and English

Best Character Design

Best Director

Best Fight Scene

MEGALOBOX was the most nominated series this year with eight nominations, though My Hero Academia makes a good showing in its second year of nominations. Last year, the superhero series was nominated for 8 categories, including Anime of the Year. For my money, personally, I’ve got to give the Best Fight Scene to Dragon Ball Super‘s climactic clash between Goku and Jiren, and Attack on Titan‘s bizarro midseason finale has to take the award for Best Ending Sequence, otherwise the Titans win. There are also some of the year’s best anime movies in the running for Best Film, so there’s something for everyone!

Voting is open now and will close on Friday, January 18th at 11:59PM PT. Also, any users who log into their Crunchyroll account and vote in all categories will be entered to win a one-year subscription for Crunchyroll Premium. 10 lucky winners will be selected, so make sure your voice is heard: Cast your vote in the Anime Awards now and share your picks on Social using #AnimeAwards

Anime of the Year

There were too many great anime to choose from!! Please welcome your nominees for ANIME OF YEAR! #AnimeAwards Vote: https://t.co/fFpkymwhCA pic.twitter.com/QJ95xXQSyv — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 11, 2019

Best Animation

I’m so excited to share all of these nominees for BEST ANIMATION! #AnimeAwards Vote: https://t.co/fFpkymwhCA pic.twitter.com/OMoBn0RBuw — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 11, 2019

Best Opening Sequence

Skipping any of these openings would be a CRIME! Make sure your favorite OP wins by VOTING NOW! #AnimeAwards https://t.co/fFpkymwhCA pic.twitter.com/q1ll4x7Onn — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 11, 2019

Best Ending Sequence

If you skip the ending song you’re a COWARD. Your nominees for BEST ENDING SEQUENCE are…! #AnimeAwards Vote: https://t.co/fFpkymeGL2 pic.twitter.com/b948OxANlO — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 11, 2019

Best Film

Please welcome the nominees for Best Film at the #AnimeAwards

Who are you voting for?? Vote: https://t.co/fFpkymeGL2 pic.twitter.com/cB6LD3wN6Y — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 11, 2019

Best Character Design

Meet the nominees for BEST CHARACTER DESIGN! Which characters stood out to you the most this year? #AnimeAwards Vote: https://t.co/fFpkymwhCA pic.twitter.com/KWDbGicn9E — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 11, 2019

Best Boy

Best Girl

THE REAL BATTLE BEGINS NOW! Stand up for your best girl by voting in the #AnimeAwards Vote: https://t.co/fFpkymeGL2 pic.twitter.com/VKNzcWvxJ3 — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 11, 2019

Best Voice-Acting Performance (Japanese)

Whose performance touched you the most? Here the nominees for Best VA Performance (JP)! #AnimeAwards Vote: https://t.co/fFpkymwhCA pic.twitter.com/kB2IMEIkxZ — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 11, 2019

Best Voice-Acting Performance (English)

Best Director

Welcome the nominees for BEST DIRECTOR!! Thank you for making these anime so special! #AnimeAwards Vote: https://t.co/fFpkymeGL2 pic.twitter.com/kSN6dAiMpb — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 11, 2019

Best Protagonist

Which of these main characters will be getting your vote for BEST PROTAGONIST?! #AnimeAwards https://t.co/fFpkymwhCA pic.twitter.com/jZALV954CF — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 11, 2019

Best Antagonist

Best Fight Scene Presented by Capcom

All of these fights were but whose fight deserves to win!? VOTE FOR BEST FIGHT SCENE in the #AnimeAwards, NOW!!! https://t.co/fFpkymwhCA pic.twitter.com/QnROWmC1Ab — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) January 11, 2019

Best Continuing Series Presented by VRV