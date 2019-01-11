Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider

Crunchyroll Anime Awards Nominees Include ‘Dragon Ball Super’, ‘My Hero Academia’

by      January 11, 2019

0

2019-crunchyroll-anime-awards-nomineesEarly today, Crunchyroll revealed the nominees of their upcoming Anime Awards, a genre awards show that lets you, the viewers and fans out there, vote on your favorite anime titles in a number of categories. Voting is now live for the third annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards, presented by Capcom’s Devil May Cry 5, which celebrates the best and brightest in Japanese animation, honoring your favorite series, characters, moments and more from anime in 2018.

Fans can vote now across 15 categories, including Anime of the Year, Best Film, and Best Director. New categories this year include:

  • Best Performance by a Voice Actor, both in Japanese and English
  • Best Character Design
  • Best Director
  • Best Fight Scene

MEGALOBOX was the most nominated series this year with eight nominations, though My Hero Academia makes a good showing in its second year of nominations. Last year, the superhero series was nominated for 8 categories, including Anime of the Year. For my money, personally, I’ve got to give the Best Fight Scene to Dragon Ball Super‘s climactic clash between Goku and Jiren, and Attack on Titan‘s bizarro midseason finale has to take the award for Best Ending Sequence, otherwise the Titans win. There are also some of the year’s best anime movies in the running for Best Film, so there’s something for everyone!

Voting is open now and will close on Friday, January 18th at 11:59PM PT. Also, any users who log into their Crunchyroll account and vote in all categories will be entered to win a one-year subscription for Crunchyroll Premium. 10 lucky winners will be selected, so make sure your voice is heard: Cast your vote in the Anime Awards now and share your picks on Social using #AnimeAwards

Anime of the Year

Best Animation

Best Opening Sequence

Best Ending Sequence

Best Film

Best Character Design

Best Boy

Best Girl

Best Voice-Acting Performance (Japanese)

Best Voice-Acting Performance (English)

Best Director

Best Protagonist

Best Antagonist

Best Fight Scene Presented by Capcom

Best Continuing Series Presented by VRV

2019-crunchyroll-anime-awards

Image via Crunchyroll

Related Content
Previous Article
Warner Bros.’ ‘Minecraft’ Movie Finds New Director in Peter Sollett
Next Article
Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Images of Sideshow’s Miles Morales Premium Format Figure
Tags

Television

Close