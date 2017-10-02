Crunchyroll’s Upcoming Anime Slate Includes ‘Black Clover’, ‘King’s Game’, and ‘Urahara’

0

I know, My Hero Academia is over for the foreseeable future, and that’s a shame. The good news is that there’s plenty of anime to find on Crunchyroll. The anime-streaming network is gearing up to enter their Fall 2017 programming schedule in earnest, and we have a look at the new and returning anime series that will be available. And you can most certainly find something to fit your tastes.

If it’s spellbooks and Wizard Kings you’re looking for, check out Black Clover. If it’s culinary battles you’re into, Food Wars! is the anime series for you. Juni Taisen: Zodiac War puts a new spin on the classic tournament-style story by pitting champions of the 12 signs of the Zodiac against each other.

A little on the lighter side of things is URAHARA, based on the network’s serialized story “Park Harajuki”, which follows a trio of girls working together to defeat aliens. Recovery of an MMO Junkie will take viewers into an online world, while Kino’s Journey will take them into the beautiful countryside aboard an anthropomorphic motorcycle. All that and more awaits you!

