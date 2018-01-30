Crunchyroll Movie Night to Screen ‘Cardcaptor Sakura: The Sealed Card’

0

If you’re like me, as soon as you hear the words Cardcaptor Sakura, the 90s anime theme song starts playing in your head. But if you only ever saw the original run of the series, known in the U.S. as Cardcaptors, there’s a big wide world of magic to explore in the uncut and unedited versions. Plus, there’s a whole new show to enjoy in Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card, which acts as a sequel to the original story that followed Sakura Kinomoto on her incredible, magical journey.

Now, in the first Crunchyroll Movie Night of the year, the anime content champs will be screening an exclusive double feature of the second movie, Cardcaptor Sakura: The Sealed Card, along with the prologue episode of the new series. Screenings will take place in select theatres across the U.S. on January 31st, February 3rd, and February 4th; tickets are available on the event website.

Almost 20 years since the original series aired in 1998, the all-new Cardcaptor Sakura follows the “Clear Card” manga storyline and is available to stream on Crunchyroll. As noted, the U.S. adaptation aired in 2000, but was heavily panned by critics for cutting out character backgrounds essential to understanding the plot as well as re-ordering the episodes to make it more action-oriented. This time though, the series stays close to the original story line, and Crunchyroll Movie Night aims to pay tribute and welcome back the fan-favorite heroine with fellow Cardcaptor enthusiasts!

Check out the trailer for Crunchyroll Movie Night below: