Watch: ‘Cult of Chucky’ Teaser Trailer Announces the 7th ‘Child’s Play’ Film

In advance of the 30th anniversary of Child’s Play next year, the horror film franchise centering on the iconic Chucky doll is about to bring the Good Guy back to life. Cult of Chucky, the seventh feature franchise, will begin principal photography on January 9th in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

EW not only revealed the start date to Cult of Chucky‘s production, but also provided this catch-up teaser trailer that announced the upcoming film. This flick will pick up where 2013’s Curse of Chucky left off, centering on Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) and her confinement in an asylum for the criminally insane. Brad Dourif will once again voice Chucky, and franchise veterans Alex Vincent and Jennifer Tilly also return to their iconic roles. Written and directed by Chucky creator Don Mancini, and produced by franchise veteran David Kirschner, the new film will be released in an unrated version on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD this fall, just in time for Halloween.

Check out the Cult of Chucky teaser trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis:

Confined to an asylum for the criminally insane for the past four years, Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) is erroneously convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when her psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic “tool” to facilitate his patients’ group sessions — an all-too-familiar “Good Guy” doll with an innocently smiling face — a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum, and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn’t crazy after all. Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Chucky’s now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child’s Play, races to Nica’s aid. But to save her he’ll have to get past Tiffany (Oscar-nominee Jennifer Tilly), Chucky’s long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.

Glenn Ross, General Manager and Executive Vice President, Universal 1440 Entertainment, had this to say about the film franchise and its latest installment: