The ‘Cult of Chucky’ NSFW Red-Band Trailer Is Here to Rekindle Your Childhood Nightmares

Chucky is back and he’s bringing some franchise favs with him this time. For Cult of Chucky, everybody’s foul-mouthed killer doll continues his murderous mayhem behind the doors of an insane asylum where Chucky goes up against his Child’s Play foe Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) once again. Also returning are Jennifer Tilly as Chucky’s twisted bride Tiffany, Fiona Dourif as Nica, and of course, Brad Dourif as the voice of Chucky.

After months of behind-the-scenes photos the first trailer is here in full red-band glory, and it looks like a blast. It’s fun to see familiar faces from throughout the franchise and the inescapable grounds of an insane asylum are an ideal setting for any horror film. After leaning into the comedy over the last few films, it looks like Cult of Chucky may be going a little heavier on the horror this time around and I’m here for it. Let’s make those childhood nightmares come alive again. In addition to the new trailer, Universal has revealed that Cult of Chucky will arrive on Blu-ray and DVD on October 3rd. Additionally, Chucky: Complete 7-Movie Collection will also drop on Blu-ray™ and DVD on October 3, 2017 in the United States only.

Written and directed by Don Mancini, Cult of Chucky also stars Grace Lynn Kung, Michael Therriault, Zak Santiago, and Summer H. Howell. Watch the red-band trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis for Cult of Chucky: