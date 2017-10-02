Exclusive ‘Cult of Chucky’ Featurette: Reinventing the Look to Make It Pop

0

At last, Chucky (Brad Dourif) is back in writer, director, and franchise creator Don Mancini‘s Cult of Chucky, the latest entry in the Child’s Play franchise, which finds another serial killer-possessed Good Guy Doll on the hunt for a new host, this time within the walls of an insane asylum where he once again goes up against Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) and Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent) with the help of his beloved Tiffany (Jennifer Tilly).

Set within the walls of a sinister, snow-covered mental hospital, Cult of Chucky has a unique look from the previous films in the franchise. Sterile and cold, the seventh installment has a distinctly minimalist design, and as our exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette reveals, that was an intentional choice, driven by the desire to make the bloodshed pop on screen more than ever before. And boy does it. Cult of Chucky is one of the goriest, most creative installments in one of horror’s longest lasting and consistently evolving film series.

Also starring Grace Lynn Kung, Michael Therriault, Zak Santiago, and Summer H. Howell, Cult of Chucky arrives on Blu-ray, VOD, and Netflix Tomorrow, October 3. For now, get a taste of the film’s style in our exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette.