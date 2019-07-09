‘Cuphead’ Animated Series in the Works at Netflix

Netflix and King Features Syndicate are bringing fans video game fans an all-new animated series with The Cuphead Show!, based on Studio MDHR’s award-winning and wildly popular global phenomenon, Cuphead. The gorgeous game, made famous for its retro hand-animated style, crazy boss-brawls, and challenging gameplay will come to life on television for the first time ever. The new series will expand on the characters and world of Cuphead with an animation style inspired by the classic Fleischer cartoons from the 1930s.

The character-driven comedy follows the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman. Through their many misadventures across their surreal home of the Inkwell Isles, they’ve always got one another’s backs.

This announcement marks the first long-form animated series production for King Features since announcing their strategy to build character franchises across multiple platforms including television, digital video, licensing and social media. The game is currently available on pretty much every platform you can think of (except for mobile, for now), including Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Win 10, Steam, GOG, and Mac.

Check out the reveal below:

Coming to you in full color and cine-sound, it's…The Cuphead Show! Witness the wondrous Inkwell Isles as you've never seen them before in an original series inspired by classic animation styles of the 1930s. Now in production by the talented team at @Netflix Animation! pic.twitter.com/4xA59eVLra — Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) July 9, 2019

As Studio MDHR puts it:

Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game heavily focused on boss battles. Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era, i.e. traditional hand drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings. Play as Cuphead or Mugman (in single player or local co-op) as you traverse strange worlds, acquire new weapons, learn powerful super moves, and discover hidden secrets while you try to pay your debt back to the devil!

For King Features, CJ Kettler will serve as the Executive Producer and creators Chad and Jared Moldenhauer will serve as Executive Producers for Studio MDHR. The series will be produced by Netflix Animation and is executive produced by Emmy and Annie Award-winning producer, Dave Wasson (Mickey Mouse Shorts) and Cosmo Segurson (Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling) serves as co-executive producer.