‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Deleted Scene Has Larry and Jeff Talking about Mutilators

Curb Your Enthusiasm returned for its ninth season on Sunday after a six-year hiatus, and it hadn’t missed a beat. Larry David’s comedy was as acerbic as ever as he revealed that his Larry David character had spent the last five years writing a musical called “FATWA!” but he was still getting into his little feuds. He was arguing over the price of a haircut, which member of a lesbian couple should be the groom, and trying to foist a crummy assistant onto someone else.

A scene that didn’t make the cut is from Larry visiting Cheryl’s new charity, People Against Mutiliations. This was an opening for Larry and Jeff (Jeff Garlin) to poke fun at organizations where it doesn’t seem like anyone is really opposing them (although it’s a bit beside the point; there’s no drunk driving lobby, but Mothers Against Drunk Driving still serves a purpose). This leads to a little bit of a riff where they talk about how mutilators would be against this charity, but no one comes out and says they’re a mutilator unless they’re bringing their child into the family’s mutilation business. It’s an amusing scene, but in an episode as funny as the premiere, you don’t really feel its absence. However, what I do need more of is alternate takes of Leon (J.B. Smoove) answering Larry’s phone.

Check out the Curb Your Enthusiasm deleted scene below. New episodes premiere Sunday night at 10pm on HBO.

