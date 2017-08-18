New ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Teaser Calls (a Reluctant) Larry into Action

0

HBO is having fun with the promos for Larry David‘s triumphant Curb Your Enthusiasm return. Season 9 lands in a little less than two months, and we’ve had an immense wait (which I’m pretty sure will be worth it). In this new teaser, Larry is being called into action with his own bat signal … and would prefer to ignore it. That’s about all that we’re getting in terms of hints so far (with no footage yet of the new season), other than a few new images that show some fan favorites returning.

Speaking of, the new season is bringing back Cheryl Hines as Cheryl, Jeff Garlin as Jeff, Susie Essman as Susie and J.B. Smoove as Leon, as well as Richard Lewis, Bob Einstein, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

HBO has also teased that other famous faces appearing on this season include Elizabeth Banks, Ed Begley, Jr., Carrie Brownstein, Bryan Cranston, Lauren Graham, Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Offerman, Nasim Pedrad and Elizabeth Perkins.

Check out the new teaser below:

Playing off of Peak Superhero, the voiceover tells us that “There is only one hero who never stays silent, who fights against injustice wherever he finds it — and the world needs him now more than ever.” The scenes shown then call back to some of the show’s Season 7 references like “Respect Wood” and Al Abbas Original Best Chicken.

Are you excited for the return of Curb? Let us know what you think of the new teaser in the comments.

Curb Your Enthusiasm returns to HBO October 1st at 10 p.m.