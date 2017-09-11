‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 9 Trailer Reintroduces Us to the Mind of Larry David

0

Oh Curb, it’s good to have you back. HBO has just released the first full trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 9, which not only teases a ton of celebrities cameos (per usual), but also reminds us of the unique mind and familiar grievances of one Larry David. The new trailer gives us some new issues for Larry to face, including an employee who doesn’t come to work when she is constipated, a couple making out in front of Larry (he hates all kinds of PDA of course), and a whole host of people telling him to get the F out of their sight (or off of their bus, to which he actually agrees is the right call).

Check out the new trailer below; the new season is bringing back Cheryl Hines as Cheryl, Jeff Garlin as Jeff, Susie Essman as Susie and J.B. Smoove as Leon, as well as Richard Lewis, Bob Einstein, Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

HBO has also teased that other famous faces appearing on this season include Elizabeth Banks, Ed Begley, Jr., Carrie Brownstein, Bryan Cranston, Lauren Graham, Jimmy Kimmel, Nick Offerman, Nasim Pedrad and Elizabeth Perkins, a few of home you can already scope in the trailer:

Let us know if your enthusiasm is curbed or in full force for the new season (mine is the latter, I cannot wait!) Curb Your Enthusiasm returns to HBO October 1st at 10 p.m.

Here’s the series’ official synopsis: