Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 9 Trailer Reintroduces Us to the Mind of Larry David

by      September 11, 2017

0

curb-your-enthusiasm-season-9

Oh Curb, it’s good to have you back. HBO has just released the first full trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 9, which not only teases a ton of celebrities cameos (per usual), but also reminds us of the unique mind and familiar grievances of one Larry David. The new trailer gives us some new issues for Larry to face, including an employee who doesn’t come to work when she is constipated, a couple making out in front of Larry (he hates all kinds of PDA of course), and a whole host of people telling him to get the F out of their sight (or off of their bus, to which he actually agrees is the right call).

Check out the new trailer below; the new season is bringing back Cheryl Hines as Cheryl, Jeff Garlin as Jeff, Susie Essman as Susie and J.B. Smoove as Leon, as well as Richard LewisBob EinsteinTed Danson and Mary Steenburgen.

HBO has also teased that other famous faces appearing on this season include Elizabeth BanksEd Begley, Jr.Carrie BrownsteinBryan CranstonLauren GrahamJimmy KimmelNick OffermanNasim Pedrad and Elizabeth Perkins, a few of home you can already scope in the trailer:

Let us know if your enthusiasm is curbed or in full force for the new season (mine is the latter, I cannot wait!) Curb Your Enthusiasm returns to HBO October 1st at 10 p.m.

Here’s the series’ official synopsis:

Curb Your Enthusiasm stars ‘Seinfeld’ co-creator Larry David as himself in an unsparing, but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his life. Shot in a vérité style and featuring celebrities playing themselves, the episodes are improvised by the actors from an outline created by David. The series also stars Cheryl Hines as Larry’s ex-wife Cheryl, Jeff Garlin as David’s manager Jeff, Susie Essman as Jeff’s wife Susie and JB Smoove as Leon.

Related Content
Previous Article
'IT’: Here's Everything the Hit Horror Movie Changed from Stephen King's Classic…
Next Article
The Top 10 ‘South Park’ Episodes of All Time
Tags

Now Trending

Television