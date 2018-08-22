Next Arrowverse Crossover to Introduce Lois Lane, Bring Back Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman

0

Tyler Hoechlin and his frighteningly flawless jawline will return to The CW’s Arrow-verse for the network’s annual superhero cross-over, and he’s bringing an iconic character with him. Deadline reports that this year’s mash-up of Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl—which will air between December 9 and 11—will introduce Lois Lane to the small-screen DC Comics universe.

Casting is currently underway for the character, who has been by Clark Kent’s side snatching scoops for the Daily Planet since she first appeared in the pages of Action Comics #1 in 1938. Speaking to Deadline, Supergirl Executive Producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner expressed the appropriate amount of hype for introducing such a comic book staple to their universe:

“We couldn’t be more excited to introduce Lois Lane to the Arrowverse. This dogged, determined and brave reporter will make for a strong partner to Superman and amazing addition to our universe of DC characters.”

Lois Lane’s imminent arrival is just the latest exciting tidbit to come from the lead-up to CW’s annual multi-night event. For one, this will mark the first crossover since 2015 to not include Legends of Tomorrow—the objectively best CW superhero series, @ me here—news that will surely anger Beebo the God of War.

For another, the trilogy of episodes will include the first appearance of Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, better known as Batwoman, as well as her hometown of Gotham City. Since the character is set for her own standalone series to debut somewhere in the 2019-20 range, the Arrow, Flash, and Supergirl crossover will presumably devote a large portion to Rose’s arrival.

