First Look at Superman and Lois Lane from The CW’s Upcoming ‘Elseworlds’ Crossover

Much has been teased about The CW’s upcoming Elseworlds crossover–which arrives sooner than you think, starting December 9th–but one of the most anticipated moments is seeing Superman/Clark Kent and his lady love Lois Lane together on screen for the first time in the network’s Arrowverse. Tyler Hoechlin returns for his caped cameo and series newcomer Elizabeth Tulloch arrives as the famed reporter. Both of them posed for a new behind-the-scenes image today, teasing the upcoming crossover.

The three-way crossover, featuring the combined casts of The Flash, Arrow, and Supergirl, heads to Gotham City, where they will team-up with Batwoman (Ruby Rose), as part of an introduction for a character that will be getting her own series next year. Cassandra Jean Amell has also been cast as Nora Fries, the wife of famous Bat-villain Mr. Freeze. There’s much more to come regarding the Elseworlds crossover as we’re just one month away from its arrival! But for now …

Here’s your first look at Superman and Lois Lane:

