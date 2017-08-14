Ranking The CW’s Superhero Shows From Worst to Best

0

It all started in October 2012 with Arrow, and since then, there have been a whopping 11 seasons of DC superhero television that have aired on The CW network. What started with Oliver Queen’s “five years in hell” has expanded into a multiverse that has included speedsters, Kryptonians, and baristas who become demigoddesses.

Some of these seasons have been excellent; sometimes, they may not be as good as the series’ best. In this column, we attempt to rank them all, from not-so-best to the very best.

As for what is included: Only shows within the “Arrowverse” executive produced by Greg Berlanti are included here (The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl). So, sorry, no Smallville. Additionally, only shows that first aired on The CW are here, so Supergirl Season 1 and the retroactively Arrowverse-tied NBC season of Constantine are not featured on this list, either.

Also, obvious spoiler warning for anyone who isn’t caught up with certain shows or seasons; just skip past the ones you don’t want to know details about!