D23 Expo Shows Off Disney Store, Disney Dream Store & Mickey’s of Glendale Merch

0

The D23 Expo gives Disney fans an exclusive, insider look at what’s new and what’s next from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm, as well as the new Disney+ streaming service and the Disney theme parks, around the world. The convention also highlights and showcases past releases, detailed exhibits, and art inspired by the world of Disney and the characters that inhabit it, along with inducting new Disney Legends who have made a significant impact on the Disney legacy.

Another cool aspect of the D23 Expo is all of the incredible merchandise, whether it’s the exclusives and first-look merchandise from the Disney Store, Disney Dream Store and Mickey’s of Glendale, with items ranging from keychains and ornaments to highly collectible and pricey, or any number of other Disney products and exclusives from the Disney Partner Retailers spread out across the show floor. There is no shortage of Disney-related memorabilia, if you’re looking to pick up a memento or t-shirt for yourself or a friend, or you want to add that special item to an already large collection.

Even though I didn’t spend hours in line to make a purchase myself, I was able to tour the Disney Store, Disney Dream Store and Mickey’s of Glendale booths, where I got the opportunity to take a ton of photos of the wide variety of merchandise. Check out some of the images below. (All images via Christina Radish.)