D23: Over 60 Convention Floor Images Reveal Cool Cosplay and Disney Magic

0

This weekend at the Anaheim Convention Center, Disney is hosting their biannual convention, the mighty D23. If you’re not familiar with D23, it’s essentially Disney’s Comic-Con, except it’s solely focused on the Disney brand. Inside the con, they preview what’s on the horizon for the House of Mouse, from their theme parks to television shows and music to gaming and films. This includes premiere events centered around Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel, amongst other things. As you’ve almost certainly noticed on the site, the past two days has featured plenty of cool Disney announcements and they all originated at D23.

I got to attend the convention yesterday and while walking around the floor for a few hours, I was able to take a number of pictures of some cool cosplay and the various booths that litter the main floor.

As you’ll see in the pictures, the convention floor is a mixture of all Disney brands like Pixar, Marvel, Disney live-action, and theme park. Throughout the con, Disney made a point of featuring not only a look back at what has made their brand so resilient but also what’s ahead for the powerhouse. And while I wanted to take more in-depth photos of the various booths, due to the elated, immense crowds on hand, I did the best I could.

This brings me to my one complaint about D23: the incredibly long lines. No matter what booth I wanted to visit from the Star Wars theme park model to any booth selling Disney merchandise, the line was massive. It was like being inside Disneyland and each booth was a massive attraction. While walking the floor I heard a number of people complaining about the lines and being frustrated by their inability to buy what they wanted.

Even though I just run a website and am not a convention expect, I’m going to offer a suggestion for the next D23: either the convention needs to offer more for the attendees so the lines will be shorter at each booth or I’d suggest opening more stores selling the same merchandise. A two-hour wait just to browse a store selling stuff you might want is pretty crazy.

To be clear, despite these issues, I had an awesome time attending D23 yesterday. It was a blast to see so many Disney fans showing their enthusiasm for what they love. I just think the convention can do things better in the years to come and the only way they might make changes is by people pointing out some of the flaws.

click on any image for high-res