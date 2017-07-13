Facebook Messenger

Collider Jedi Council: D23 Preview; Ron Howard Teases Costumes from ‘Han Solo’

by      July 13, 2017

Today is July 13, 2017 and it’s an all new Collider Jedi Council hosted by Kristian Harloff with Mark Ellis, Ken Napzok and Perri Nemiroff. Today the council discuss:

  • Rian Johnson will be at D23
  • Ron Howard teases new costumes from Han Solo
  • Set photos from Han Solo 

Now is the segment called What’s the Deal with Canon – a discussion on everything in the world of canon that isn’t one of the movies be it Episodes or Star Wars’Stories. “Canon” here include the tv shows, books, comics and video games.

Image via LucasFilm

