‘Daddy’s Home 2’ May Add Mel Gibson and John Lithgow; Release Date Announced

Daddy’s Home was an unexpected hit for Paramount. The film grossed $240 million worldwide, which is even more impressive when you consider that it was competing with Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the box office. Paramount announced plans for a sequel last April, and now it looks like they’re moving forward on getting the movie into theaters.

According to Deadline, Daddy’s Home 2 is set to hit theaters on November 10th. While that weekend itself isn’t too competitive—the other wide releases are the Jennifer Lawrence spy film Red Sparrow and the animated film The Star—it is wedged between two major weekends. On November 3rd we’ve got the release of Thor: Ragnarok and on November 17th we’ve got Justice League. While that’s some serious competition, if the first movie was able to make a stand against the Star Wars behemoth, then the sequel should do all right.

What’s more surprising is that Hollywood has decided that people are willing to see Mel Gibson in a major studio comedy again. Gibson’s recent Best Director nomination for Hacksaw Ridge pretty much signaled that the coast was clear, so Gibson along with the far less controversial John Lithgow, are reportedly circling Daddy’s Home 2. While there’s no word yet on who Gibson and Lithgow would play, it wouldn’t surprise me if they turn out to be the fathers of Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg’s characters.

Setting Gibson’s personal issues aside, I like seeing him in comedies. He’s always had good comic timing, and it could be fun to see him bounce off Ferrell, Wahlberg, and Lithgow. While I’m not expecting mind-blowing greatness from a Daddy’s Home sequel, the first one was surprisingly charming, and new film could be a nice piece of a holiday season counter-programming.

What do you think about adding Gibson to the cast? Are you ready to see him in a mainstream studio comedy again? Sound off in the comments section.